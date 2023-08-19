POINT JUDITH, R.I. (WPRI) — Interstate Navigation, which operates the Block Island ferry, has resumed traditional service between Point Judith and New Shoreham on a revised schedule.

Port Captain Chris Myers told 12 News Narragansett Fire Department requested their services in order to provide mutual aid to Block Island. The ferry operator has a mutual aid agreement with southern Rhode Island departments to provide mutual aid.

“The agreement’s kind of been in place for a few years now, this is the first time I have seen it personally exercised in the entire time I’ve worked here,” Myers said.

Their first vessel sailed towards Block Island around 1:30 a.m. with crews.

Story continues below the video.

The Newport high speed ferry remains cancelled. The Point Judith high speed ferry will resume service at 1:20 p.m., according to the ferry website.

“We would expect by this evening, by the time we stop running, we should have a message posted on our website for tomorrow’s service,” Myers said.