EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State agencies say Rhode Islanders should avoid Indian Lake in South Kingstown due to blue-green algae blooms.

The R.I. Department of Health and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management say toxins caused by the blooms were detected in water samples from the lake.

The agencies are advising people not to swim, fish, kayak or boat in the lake, and no fish from the lake should be consumed.

If a person’s skin comes in contact with the water, it could cause irritation and a runny nose, eyes or throat. If the water is ingested, it could cause diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

In rare cases, ingesting the water could have more serious health effects including a fever, liver damage or nervous system damage. Young children and pets are at a higher risk of these more adverse effects.

Anyone who comes in contact with the water should rinse their skin with clean water as soon as possible and contact their health care provider if they experience any symptoms.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.