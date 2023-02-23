WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The vice principal at Toll Gate High School has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Westerly earlier this month.

Todd Grimes, 54, of Coventry, was taken into custody on Feb. 2 and charged with DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

The details of the arrest are unknown. Westerly police told 12 News the case is still active so the report is not available to be released at this time.

Grimes has been the assistant principal at Toll Gate since 2015. He previously worked as a physical education teacher and dean in the Chariho Regional School District and was the former principal of Westerly High School.

School officials have not commented.