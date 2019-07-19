Tips to stay safe in extreme heat

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Local officials and health experts have continued to offer the public valuable tips and information on how to effectively beat the scorching heat that is expected this upcoming weekend.

Health experts said staying hydrated is key. They encourage people to drink plenty of water—even if you aren’t thirsty.

They also emphasized children may not know they need to hydrate, and may only start to drink water when they have a headache.

Other advice includes:

Dress in loose, light-colored clothing

Wear a hat if you go outside

Never leave children or pets in cars, even if the windows are down

Limit time outdoors for children and pets

Stay in air-conditioned rooms whenever possible

Taking these precautions can help you avoid heat exposure and heat stroke.

“If somebody has been out in the heat, in the sun for a long long time, and they’re not sweating, that’s a sign of a serious medical condition and they need to get medical help right away,” said Tiverton Fire Captain Bruce Reimels.