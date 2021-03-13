Three men, one juvenile arrested on sexual assault charges

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police arrested four people, three men and a juvenile, on several charges, including sexual assault.

Police said they were notified by a woman who claims she was both sexually and physically assaulted while she was incapacitated at a home in Wakefield back on March 1.

The victim said she learned what happened after the suspects allegedly sent her video clips of the incident.

Police arrested Montrell Wilson, 19, of Narragansett, Trenton Scuncio, 18, of Wakefield, Jah’quin Sekator, 18, of South Kingstown and an unidentified juvenile.

They are all charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault, 2nd Degree Sexual Assault, Simple Assault, Video Voyeurism and Conspiracy.

The three adults were ordered held without bail at the ACI and are expected to be arraigned Monday at Wakefield District Court.

The juvenile is being held at the RI Training School and is expected to be in family court via tele-conference on Monday.