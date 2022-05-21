NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders flocked to area beaches on Saturday to beat the heat.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced earlier this week that both Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches would open early this weekend.

12 News found crowds at Scarborough by late afternoon, with some people even going for a chilly dip. Water temperatures in the bay are still only in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Even though conditions looked hazy, the UV index was still high and if you’re planning on heading to the beach on Sunday sunscreen is recommended.

In Point Judith, the warm weather also brought crowds to Aunt Carrie’s, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The restaurant’s manager told 12 News, they are ready for a busy weekend of beachgoers and college commencement parties.

“It’s a great weekend to come on down, we have plenty of staff on,” Laura Perron said. “With URI as well, we have plenty of big tables, we can sit up to eighteen people, even more we can accommodate, so it’s a great weekend for us.”

If you couldn’t make it to the beach and need a place to safely cool off, visit the R.I. Emergency Management Agency’s website for a list of cooling centers around the state.