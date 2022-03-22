NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Parents sounded off during a meeting Tuesday night, saying there’s been a lack of transparency from the North Kingstown School Committee regarding the investigation into the inappropriate behavior of former high school boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas.

The meeting comes one week after a nearly 300-page report was released, accusing school administrators of “turning a blind eye” to Thomas’ actions.

Thomas is accused of getting scores of former underage students to strip naked alone with him behind closed doors since at least the mid-1990s. Once naked, the students said the coach would measure their body fat, touch their upper inner thighs and make them do various stretches and exercises.

Two school administrators, including Superintendent Phil Auger and Assistant Superintendent Denise Mancieri, resigned in the past two weeks.

Parents demanded answers from school committee members regarding the investigation, including whether any deals were cut with Thomas or any other district employees.

“When are we going to get any credible, honest answers from the school committee?” one parent questioned. “This isn’t just about Thomas or employees or former employees of the school department. This is about you.”

“We’re not angry parents,” another parent added. “We are the persons that elected you and entrusted our children to you. We have every right to question what has happened here on your watch.”

The school committee’s chair was not present due to illness, but Vice Chair Lisa Hildebrand responded to parents by reading a prepared statement. She said a lengthy legal process usually prevents the district from firing any employees immediately.

“I want to be very clear here: there have been no deals with any of the employees who have left the district related to these reports. None,” she said. “I also understand you are angry. We are too, but we must follow the law.”

The school committee also tabled the approval of new contracts for multiple district administrators Tuesday, including North Kingstown High School’s principal and athletic director, both of whom were named in the recent report.

Hildebrand said they plan to discuss the search for a new superintendent and assistant superintendent in the coming days and weeks.