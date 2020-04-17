Theatre by the Sea postpones summer season to 2021 due to COVID-19

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Another summertime tradition in Rhode Island has been impacted by the coronavirus. Theatre by the Sea in Matunuck will be dark this summer.

The theater’s owner and producer, Bill Hanney, announced Friday the entire 2020 summer season would be postponed until next year.

“[A]lthough all of our productions have been cast, our sets and costumes have been created, and we are ‘ready to go,’ it is unclear when the stay-at-home order will be lifted and organizations relying on large numbers of people will be allowed to reopen,” Hanney said in a statement.

“In addition, it is of utmost importance that you, our devoted audience members, feel comfortable gathering together to experience live theatre as it is meant to be,” he continued. “So, erring on the side of caution and safety, we are now planning to postpone Theatre By The Sea’s 2020 season until 2021.”

Hanney said the theater is currently working to secure the rights to the same musicals they were planning to stage this summer: Million Dollar Quarter, Funny Girl, Kinky Boots, Footloose and Mamma Mia!

“Although we are heartbroken that we will not be seeing you this summer at Theatre By The Sea, the health and safety of our audiences, performers, musicians, crew members, and staff is of the utmost importance,” Hanney added.

The theater has previously survived hardships, like the hurricane of 1938 and World War II, which closed the theatre for four years.

Anyone with questions or concerns about tickets can send an email to boxoffice.tbts@gmail.com.

