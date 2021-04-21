Theatre by the Sea postpones 2021 season, hopes to perform Mamma Mia! in late summer

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Performances for Theatre by the Sea‘s 2021 season are being postponed, but there may be an opportunity to see at least one production this summer.

Owner and producer Bill Hanney made the announcement Wednesday, attributing it to COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols. He said the hope is for the theater to instead put on the musicals they had planned during summer 2022.

One play will move forward this year, however.

“Although we are unable to move forward with the season we had planned, we have gotten permission to reschedule the pre-season production of Mamma Mia! until the end of the summer,” Hanney said.

Mamma Mia! is scheduled to run from August 18 through September 5.

“We are hopeful that the majority of the population will have been vaccinated and that the regulations will have changed substantially, allowing us to return to our beloved barn,” Hanney added.

Hanney also said the theater is considering different scenarios to hopefully offer some form of entertainment to the community this summer.

Subscriber tickets will automatically be transferred to the 2022 season, according to Hanney. The box office is currently closed, so patrons are asked to email boxoffice.tbts@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.