SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Theatre By The Sea will be celebrating its 90th anniversary when the box office opens next week.

Owner and producer Bill Hanney announced online ticket sales begin Friday, April 28, before the box office window opens on Sunday, April 30.

The box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of the season.

In addition to its Monday concert and event series and 2023 Children’s Festival on select Friday mornings, the theater will be putting on the following shows this summer:

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra (May 24 – June 11)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 14 – July 8)

The Bodyguard (July 12 – August 5)

Jersey Boys (August 9 – September 10)

Ticket prices vary based on the program. The theater says those who subscribe to see all four shows can save as much as 45% compared to single ticket prices.