The little hill that could: Yawgoo Valley remains open despite below-normal snowfall

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Snow has been hard to come by across Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts this winter.

T.F. Green Airport in Warwick has recorded 11.6″ of snow since December 1st; around 10.5″ below average for mid-February.

If you are looking for snow – you don’t have to look too far, Yawgoo Valley is open for those looking to ski, ride, or snow tube.

Chris Titcomb of Rehoboth, Mass. and his family ski Yawgoo nearly every week.

“To have snow here all winter, consistently every week, has been an absolute blessing for our kids,” said Titcomb. Yawgoo allows his family to “ski consistently” without having to travel into northern New England.

Maintaining 36 acres of ski-able terrain isn’t an easy feat when mother nature doesn’t deliver on her snow producing capabilities. Even still, Yawgoo is offering 8 of its 12 trails heading into President’s Day week.

“We’ve been able to make snow on the nights that it’s gotten cold,” said Tracy Hartman, General Manager of Yawgoo Valley. “We’ve had a number of those in between the rain – we are grateful for that.”

The 17 snowguns at Yawgoo Valley make it possible for the ski area to remain open, amidst a snow deficit. Despite the minimal snowfall this season, Hartman is measuring success by the attendance – not the inches of natural snow.

“If we measured by the amount of snowfall we would be in big trouble,” said Hartman. “We have a great base and the weather this week is supposed to be very beneficial for us.”

Hartman is hopeful it will be a great week as many students are off from school the week of President’s Day.

Snowmaking has been going well enough to re-open the snow tubing park for the winter season.

As for Chris Titcomb, he says he has the best of both worlds; not having to shovel his driveway and the ability to ski with his family, locally.

“It’s amazing how much snow they have on the mountain considering they are only able to take advantage of the nights it gets below freezing,” said Titcomb. “Conditions are great today!”

Weather permitting, Yawgoo Valley is expected to remain open through March.