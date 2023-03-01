CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing a woman in Charlestown last year has been indicted by a statewide grand jury.

The grand jury handed up an indictment charging Alex Rolin with murder and possession of a knife while committing a crime of violence in the death of 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Rolin, 26, allegedly stabbed Pihlkrantz at a home on Biscuit City Road on Sept. 19. They both lived at the address, police said, but their relationship has not been specified.

Rolin is due in court March 7 for arraignment.