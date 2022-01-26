Suspect in deadly DUI crash found staying at motel under fake name

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Fall River man suspected of driving while intoxicated and causing a deadly crash in Hopkinton has been captured after weeks on the run.

Keith A. Brown, 34, was arrested Wednesday on charges connected to the crash that killed an 88-year-old woman last Halloween. Police said Brown was on drugs at the time of the crash.

The victim’s daughter also suffered serious internal injuries in the crash. She’s since been released from the hospital, according to police.

Brown was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death, and driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury.

After Brown failed to show up for his arraignment on Dec. 3, he was placed on the state’s most wanted list.

Police said the investigation eventually led them to a motel on Route 6 in Seekonk, where they found he had been staying for several weeks under a fake name.

Brown was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday as a fugitive from justice. He’ll then be taken back to Rhode Island to face charges in the deadly crash.