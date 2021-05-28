Summer Comeback: RI ready to welcome back visitors

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is ready to enjoy the summer months again after missing out in 2020 due to the pandemic.

People are coming back out to do what they couldn’t do last year and businesses are hoping to make a financial comeback after a tough year with COVID restrictions.

Americans are ready to travel, with 70% saying they plan to travel in the next few months. Discover Newport says they are seeing a big influx of travelers from about a 300-mile radius booking hotels, making reservations at restaurants, and getting attraction tickets.

In the year before the pandemic, the Ocean State hosted more than 26 million visitors, this year travel and tourism leaders hope it’s a transition year before a full recovery is seen.

The volume of passengers at New England airports have also been steadily increasing with this upcoming weekend expected to be the busiest of the year so far.

A T.F. Green Airport spokesperson says their numbers are up 2,000% compared to this time last year, although they are still at about 60% compared to pre-pandemic times.

According to AAA, 45% of people surveyed in Southern New England say this will be their first time traveling since the start of the pandemic.

Although the weather is not going to be the best for the beach for Memorial Day Weekend, there will be a lot of crowded beach days in the near future.

All state beaches are officially open on Saturday, and beachgoers are encouraged to buy season and daily flex passes ahead of time to help avoid long lines at the parking lots. Beach passes can be bought online or in person at the Scarborough State Beach Overflow Lot.

Last year, despite the pandemic, 1.3 million people visited state beaches with Misquamicut in Westerly at the top with 389,000 visitors, followed by East Matunuck, Roger Wheeler, and Scarborough North coming in around the same numbers of more than 225,000 visitors.