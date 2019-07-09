Students set sail for URI’s Summer Shark Camp

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Most people would shy away from a shark encounter. But campers with the University of Rhode Island Summer Shark Camp are actually seeking out the big fish.

Students from The Met School, Paul Cuffee and Central High Schools in Providence and Central Falls High School boarded the URI research vessel Cap’n Bert and explored through Narragansett Bay looking for marine life.

URI Biological Sciences Professor Bradley Wetherbee taught students about the different species of sharks that live in Rhode Island waters and the features that set the fish apart from other ocean life.

Video Now: Preparing food for the sharks

Michelle Fontes-Barros, the assistant director of Diversity Recruitment and Retention for the College of the Environment and Life Sciences, said the camp is about learning about marine life and introducing students to opportunities available to them.

Video Now: Hooking the shark food

The camp, which is in its second year, is scheduled to run from July 8-July 12 and each trip runs between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.