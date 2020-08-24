State troopers make arrest following rollover on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a 20-year-old driver following a rollover crash on Block Island this weekend.

State Police and New Shoreham Police are both investigating the crash on Old Mill Road. Police said a passenger in the vehicle was treated for possible broken bones.

The driver, who police said is from out of state, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while impaired and reckless driving.

This latest crash occurred as State Police troopers provide enhanced traffic enforcement on the island following two deadly crashes and an uptick in moped crashes overall.

Troopers with the Traffic Safety Unit were deployed on Friday morning to assist existing New Shoreham police patrols.

