State troopers hold annual fundraiser for Special Olympics RI

Paul Mihailides, owner of The Preserve, with RI State Police Col. James Manni, and Olympic Gold Medalist Vincent Hancock

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Troopers Association and The Preserve in Richmond once again teamed up for the 17th Annual Clays Shoot.

The sold out event on Sunday morning benefited the state’s more than four thousand Special Olympics athletes.

Participants gathered for a world-class shooting experience that included an appearance from 2021 Summer Olympian Gold Medalist Vincent Hancock.

This is the second year that the event has been held at The Preserve, raising tens of thousands of dollars for Special Olympics of Rhode Island.

You can learn more about Special Olympics of Rhode Island, including how to volunteer and donate, on their website.