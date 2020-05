FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died after a car and a pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in Foster, the town’s police chief confirms.

The head-on crash took place around 9:30 a.m. on Route 101 at Winsor Road.

Chief David Breit said the cause remains under investigation.

No word at this time on whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.