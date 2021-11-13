State police investigating deadly crash on I-95 in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., troopers from both the Wickford and Hope Valley Barracks, as well as members of the Hope Valley, Exeter, and West Greenwich Fire Departments, were called to a three vehicle crash on I-95 North in Exeter.

During their investigation, police learned that a Honda Civic, driven by Christian Hull, 20, of Coventry, was parked in the breakdown lane 500 feet South of Route 165. Hull was standing outside and in front of his car at the time.

A Chevrolet Silverado was heading up I-95, nearing Hull’s vehicle, when the Chevy traveled into the breakdown lane, hitting the back of his car. The collision forced the Honda into Hull, throwing him into the grassy shoulder on the right.

A third vehicle, a Nissan Frontier, then approached the scene and was not able to stop in time before hitting the back of the Chevrolet.

Members of West Greenwich Rescue pronounced Hull deceased at the scene.

Both operators of the other two vehicles were not injured and did not show any signs of being impaired.

State police did say that there was heavy fog surrounding the area at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call the Hope Valley Barracks at 401-444-1068.