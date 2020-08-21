State police board ferry, head to Block Island for increased patrolling

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police will begin providing enhanced traffic enforcement on Block Island this Friday.

Troopers boarded the ferry in Point Judith at 8 a.m. to head to Block Island to help with extra patrolling on the island every weekend through Labor Day.

This comes after two deadly crashes occurred on the island in less than a week and an uptick in moped crashes overall.

State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni joined the group of troopers Friday and will meet with New Shoreham’s police chief, and other town officials.

#NOW Six State Police cruisers are driving onto the Block Island ferry this morning. This following the New Shoreham Town Council requesting more patrols after two deadly accidents in recent weeks @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NDLN6gbNFH — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) August 21, 2020

“We need to act quickly in an environment where pedestrians, bicycles, mopeds, and cars are often sharing the same streets, and where many operators are unfamiliar with their surroundings,” Manni said in a news release earlier this week.

Dr. Thomas Warcup, of the Block Island Medical Center, told New Shoreham’s Town Council Wednesday there have been 55 moped accidents on Block Island since the start of summer.

The figure provided Wednesday means there were 11 additional moped crashes since a deadly incident last weekend. Corey Sanville, 22, died when his moped crashed head-on with an SUV Saturday afternoon.

State police tell Eyewitness News while Troopers have been scheduled to various shifts, they have primarily assigned seven troopers to work each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Labor Day Weekend.

The Traffic Safety Unit is deployed to “high incidence areas of the state where impaired driving is especially problematic.” The troopers are trained in specialized impaired driving detection techniques including certification as drug recognition experts.

Since it was launched last November, the unit has issued 3,751 citations, in addition to making 331 arrests for impaired driving, and other violations.