State offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Misquamicut

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A trip to the beach in Rhode Island this weekend might also end being good for your health.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management and the R.I. Department of Health are partnering to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly on Saturday.

Officials say the clinic is open to beach employees and visitors, and state residents as well as non-residents are eligible for a shot.

The clinic will offer the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people 18 years old or older.

The vaccine is free, but normal parking fees will still apply.