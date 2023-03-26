NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Special Olympics Rhode Island held its Annual Torch Run Plunge at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett on Sunday afternoon.

This year, the plunge raised just under $60,000, surpassing their goal of $50,000.

All funds go to benefit Special Olympics Rhode Island.

Several members from 12 News participated in the plunge, including Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, anchor Mike Montecalvo, meteorologists T.J. Del Santo and Steven Matregano, and sports anchor Morey Hersgordon.

The event also featured live music and an after-party at George’s of Galilee.

12 News is a proud sponsor of the Rhode Island Special Olympics and the Annual Torch Run Plunge.