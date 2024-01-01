NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds rushed into the frigid waves in Narragansett Monday afternoon to show their unwavering support for Special Olympics Rhode Island.

Now in it’s 48th year, the Penguin Plunge is one of Special Olympics Rhode Island’s most pivotal fundraisers. The plunge takes place annually on New Year’s Day at Roger Wheeler State Beach.

“The pain is temporary, but the impact is forever” Special Olympics Rhode Island President and CEO Ed Pacheco said, referring to the icy plunge. “It’s an opportunity for people to come together for a mission that really makes a difference in the lives of others.”

This year’s plunge exceeded expectations, with Special Olympics Rhode Island shattering its $100,000 fundraising goal.

The money raised helps Special Olympics Rhode Island provide year-round sports training and competitions to children and adults with intellectual disabilities free of charge.

The cause is near and dear to Anthony Amarak’s heart, which is why he and the Rhode Island Freemasons raised more than $35,000 for this year’s plunge.

“I look forward to it every year,” he said. “It’s something I really love doing.”

Amarak said taking the icy plunge is worth seeing the athletes thrive throughout the year.

“The look on their face is so fulfilling,” he explained.

Brian Johnson, a gold medalist who competed in the Special Olympics World Games last year, took the plunge for the first time this year.

WPRI 12 is a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Rhode Island.