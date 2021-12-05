Special Olympics RI holds 14th Annual Torch Run Plunge

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Special Olympics Rhode Island held it’s 14th Annual Torch Run Plunge at Salty Brine Beach in Narragansett Sunday afternoon.

The event began yesterday at 1 p.m., when the “Super Plungers” jumped in the water, and continued to do so every hour, on the hour, until noon today when more than 200 people joined in for the final plunge.

Those taking part including local and state police, firefighters, Special Olympics athletes and their families.

12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo, chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca, sports reporter Rosie Langello and meteorologist Britney Trumpy all participated in the plunge this year.

The plunge helps raise funds for Special Olympics Rhode Island.

WPRI 12 and FOX Providence are proud sponsors of this event.