Special Olympics RI holds 14th Annual Torch Run Plunge

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Special Olympics Rhode Island held it’s 14th Annual Torch Run Plunge at Salty Brine Beach in Narragansett Sunday afternoon.

The event began yesterday at 1 p.m., when the “Super Plungers” jumped in the water, and continued to do so every hour, on the hour, until noon today when more than 200 people joined in for the final plunge.

Those taking part including local and state police, firefighters, Special Olympics athletes and their families.

12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo, chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca, sports reporter Rosie Langello and meteorologist Britney Trumpy all participated in the plunge this year.

The plunge helps raise funds for Special Olympics Rhode Island.

WPRI 12 and FOX Providence are proud sponsors of this event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community