NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Spain of Narragansett is officially up for sale.

The owners of the popular Ocean Road restaurant said in a social media post that they’ve begun showing the property as they consider retirement.

“It is important to evaluate what the next few decades will look like for Spain,” the post states.

The owners stressed that they’re simply exploring their options, adding that nothing has been set in stone.

“We are sincerely complimented by your love for Spain’s cuisine and will be in touch with any updates regarding our plans,” the post continues.

The restaurant was listed for $4.5 million earlier this month by Keller Williams Coastal and Next Move Realty.

“This business has provided legions of loyal patrons an exceptional dining experience for over 30 years,” the online listing reads. “The owners are considering retiring and handing over this seasoned operation to an individual or group that will appreciate a business model designed to maximize profits while providing scores of raving fans with some of the best cuisine in New England.”

The restaurant is known for its Spanish-Mediterranean cuisine.