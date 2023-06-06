SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown residents will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to approve the town’s school fund as is or cut it by $1.5 million.

Those supporting the referendum say it would benefit taxpayers.

“It would be giving taxpayers a break, and they need one,” Dorald Beasley said, who spearheaded the effort.

But those who oppose cutting the school fund believe it would have catastrophic consequences.

South Kingstown Superintendent Mark Prince said the budget cuts would lead to more than 20 teachers being laid off, music and theater programs would be canceled and fall sports at the high school and middle school would be cut.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. at the South Kingstown Recreation Center.