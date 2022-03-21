SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown residents are expected to learn who their new town manager will be Monday night.

Earlier this month, sources told Target 12 that R.I. State Police Col. James Manni was up for the job, but nothing has been confirmed since then.

A spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee said the governor was asked at an unrelated event whether Manni would be retiring, and McKee acknowledged that an announcement would be coming at some point, though he did not offer any specific timeline.

Manni declined to comment when Target 12 reached out to him by phone.

He was nominated to lead the state police by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo in December 2018, succeeding Ann Assumpico.

Manni had previously spent 25 years with the State Police, retiring as major in 2015. He then worked for the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority and after that in Narragansett before returning to lead the agency

He also was Narragansett’s town manager prior to being named the superintendent of the state police.

The appointed candidate will begin the job on May 2.

The town council meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.