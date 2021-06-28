South Kingstown superintendent resigns amid political mailer controversy

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Just weeks after she admitted she was the one who provided students’ addresses used for a highly controversial political mailer earlier this year, South Kingstown Superintendent Linda Savastano has stepped down.

The South Kingstown School Committee voted to accept Savastano’s resignation, effective immediately, Monday evening.

The mailers, which were funded by the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, supported an $85 million school infrastructure bond and were addressed to South Kingstown students, nearly all of whom were under 18 years old.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected the referendum in last month’s election.

Savastano admitted to releasing student directory information to Friends of South Kingstown’s Stacey Bodziony, who in turn sent it to Checkmate Consulting, a political advertising firm run by Brad Dufault.

She apologized to parents for her involvement and acknowledged she should’ve connected the dots prior to releasing the directory.

In a statement following her resignation, Savastano said thanked everyone for their support throughout her tenure.

“I know that what is most important now, is that the focus returns to serving the best interests and goals of our students and the community,” she wrote. “This is the best decision for all involved and I wish everyone success in the future.”

The South Kingstown School Committee plans to begin searching for a new superintendent soon.