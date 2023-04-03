SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s only free, public shooting range is officially open for the season, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The Great Swamp Shooting Range, which is located in the Great Swamp Management Area, offers archery, as well as clay and paper target shooting.

“Our range supports the DEM Hunter Safety Education Program, which instructs hunters and sport shooters in the safe storage, transport, handling and shooting of firearms and archery equipment,” Division of Fish and Wildlife Chief Phil Edwards said. “Shooting accuracy and practice are critically important for ethical hunting and humane take of legally hunted game. Sighting in firearms, adjusting scopes and simply practicing with targets are important and necessary steps to prepare for hunting.”

The season runs from April 1 to Nov. 3 this year, during which the shooting range will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Anyone who wants to use the shooting range must first obtain a permit from the DEM. Those looking to apply for a range permit can do so online.