SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — All public schools in South Kingstown will be closed Wednesday as police investigate threats of violence made on social media.

Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said the threats Tuesday evening were directed at South Kingstown High School.

“We learned of the threats from the school administration and launched an immediate investigation,” Moynihan wrote in a news release. “The safety of our children is paramount, and we take all threats seriously. Our Detectives are working diligently with the Rhode Island State Police and all available resources to determine the source of the threat and arrest those responsible.”

Anyone with information about these threats is asked to call (401) 783-3321 ext. 318.