SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown police made three DUI arrests this week. Two of the arrests were a result of crashes, while a third person was arrested with a child in the car.

Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen on Friday who saw a suspected impaired driver with a child in the car. Officers pulled over and arrested 60-year-old Kristin Mauro from South Kingstown.

Mauro is now facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence with a child passenger.

Police arrested 66-year-old Margaret Cotter on Friday as well, after she allegedly crashed into another vehicle on Route 138. Both Mauro and Cotter refused to submit to chemical tests.

A West Warwick man was also arrested by South Kingstown police on Tuesday. Officers received a call of a car leaving the scene of a crash. Police say when they arrived on scene, 66-year-old Gary Wilson had allegedly crashed into more vehicles.

Wilson was hurt and taken to the hospital. In addition to driving under the influence, he is also charged with failing to stop for an accident and driving on a suspended license.

All three drivers are scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court on Nov. 9.

South Kingston’s Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said, “we continue to see a disturbing number of adults who are making bad decisions and driving impaired on our roads at all hours of the day.”

He added, “our officers are out on patrol, but with more than 300 miles of road in South Kingstown, we can’t be everywhere, so we certainly appreciate the public’s help in identifying impaired drivers.”