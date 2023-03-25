SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday is National Medal of Honor Day, and in South Kingstown, a dedication and remembrance ceremony was held to recognize the community as a Medal of Honor town.

Gov. Dan McKee and Senator Jack Reed were on hand for the event held at the high school, which is also part of the town’s 300th anniversary celebration.

“Rhode Island is fortunate to be home to more than 60,000 Veterans, active duty, guard and reservists, and whether it’s in South Kingstown or anywhere across Rhode Island, our state is well represented by those who have defended our nation,” McKee said.

“This is an opportunity to solemnly recognize those who earned America’s highest military honor and those who went missing in action, said Reed.

“It helps ensure they remain front and center in our collective hearts and highlights the patriotism of South Kingstown residents and the American values our soldiers fought to defend.”

The ceremony honors South Kingstown’s three Medal of Honor recipients:

Sergeant William James Babcock, U.S. Army, American Civil War

Sergeant William Grant Fournier, U.S. Army, World War II

Corporal David Bernard Champagne, U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War

The event also remembered the town’s five missing in action service members:

Lieutenant Stuart Trumble Cooper, U.S. Navy, World War II

Colonel Curtis Abbot Eaton, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War

Lieutenant Victor Marvin Gadrow, U.S. Navy, World War II

Lieutenant Peter Hamilton Hazard, U.S. Navy, World War II

1st Lieutenant Richard Lee McNulty, U.S. Air Force, Korean War

For more information on the history and its recipients of the Medal of Honor, you can click here.