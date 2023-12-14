SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A South Kingstown man suspected of killing his wife faced a judge Thursday in district court.

Keith B. Johnson, 62, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. No plea was entered, since the case has to go to superior court, and he was ordered held without bail.

The victim, 59-year-old Gina L. Johnson, was found unresponsive inside their Dam Street home Wednesday morning, according to police. She was later pronounced dead.

After taking a call about a suspicious man, police found Keith Johnson walking in the area of Church Street. In court Thursday, a lieutenant said he was covered in blood and waved two knives at the officers before they used a stun gun on him. Johnson was then arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.