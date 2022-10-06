Former Chief Andre “Andy” Boisvert (far right). Courtesy: Union Fire District of South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A former chief of South Kingstown’s Union Fire District has died.

Andre “Andy” Boisvert passed away on Tuesday, according to current Chief Steven Pinch. Boisvert, of Wakefield, served as district chief for 13 years from 1993 to 2006. He got his start in the district when he joined the Peace Dale department in 1970.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Chief Boisvert’s family on his passing,” Pinch said. “Andy had a long and distinguished career in the fire service and was passionate about serving and protecting his community for his entire life.”

Boisvert was 75, according to his obituary.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.