SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown Police arrested a wrong-way driver early Friday morning.

Police say 32-year-old Jamie Cafferty was seen driving North on Route 1 South around 3:40 a.m.

When officers stopped him, police say he was “found to be extremely confused and suspected of being impaired by liquor and or drugs.”

He was placed into custody and transported to South County Hospital where he took a chemical test.

Police say he was charged with driving under the influence and will be arraigned Friday morning.

“This driver’s bad decision to get behind the wheel could have led to a tragedy this morning,” Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said. “I want to commend the good work of our officers who moved quickly – and risked their own safety – to get this dangerous driver off the road.”