SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A South Kingstown man faced a judge Monday in connection with several sexual assaults that reportedly happened over the course of a decade.

Luke Gedeon, 45, is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual assault, eight counts of second-degree child molestation and one count of first-degree child molestation. The degrees of the charges indicate different levels of severity of the alleged crimes.

The R.I. Attorney General’s office said the alleged crimes took place between January 2012 and September 2022. South Kingstown police confirmed the assaults reportedly took place in South Kingstown.

It’s unclear how many victims there were and whether the suspect is connected to any of them.

South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said the charges are, “the first step in finding justice for his young victims.

“I’m proud of the work that our detectives did on this case and grateful for their determination,” he said.

The South Kingstown man, who has been held since October, will remain without bail at the ACI. Gedeon is due back in court on April 24.