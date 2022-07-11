SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The South Kingstown Police Department is looking for new and experienced officers to join its ranks.

The department is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, so anyone who’s interested can tour the station, meet the recruitment team, and learn about being in officer in the town.

“South Kingstown is a destination department and we’re looking for great candidates to add to our team,” Chief Matthew Moynihan said. “Our department prides itself on our community engagement, accountability, and professionalism and we love what we do. We are fortunate to serve in a beautiful community with plenty of year-round activity and opportunities for growth and advancement.”

To be considered, applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be 18 years or older

Possess a high school diploma or equivalent

Possess a valid driver’s license

Be able to speak, read, and write in English

Pass a physical exam by a physician

Pass a physical fitness/agility exam

Pass a written exam, oral exam, swim proficiency test, a drug screen, and a psychological exam

Pass a background check

Experienced officers are required to have graduated from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy, Providence Police Academy, or Rhode Island State Police Academy.

Out-of-state officers will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and must become Rhode Island POST certified before an offer is made, according to the department.

Learn more about the recruitment through the South Kingstown Police App.