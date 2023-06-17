SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown is hosting a parade Saturday to celebrate the town’s 300th anniversary.

The roughly one-mile-long parade is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. on School St. and end at town hall.

“The parade is a microcosm of the town’s anniversary celebration including businesses, faith based, non-profit, and civic organizations, students from public and private schools, elected officials, and military, fire, police, and town personnel. There are over 130 units in the parade,” said SK 300th Anniversary Committee member Hilly Munson. “Over 50 floats and bands will process with hundreds of marching groups totaling over 1,850 participants.”

Festivities continue after the parade with a picnic at Saugatucket Veterans Park on High St. in South Kingstown. The picnic is from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.. Entry to the event is free, and food will be available for purchase in the park from local food trucks.

Celebrations will conclude with a free baseball game at Old Mountain Field. The game between the Ocean State Waves and Newport Gulls is expected to start at 6:30 p.m..

“The team will march behind the South Kingstown Little League in the parade, and then offer a great night of baseball for the community. We hope many families will come out and cheer them on,” said Ocean State Waves President and General Manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar.

Saturday’s festivities are part of a year-long series of events celebrating South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary.