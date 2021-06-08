Defense to call witnesses as South County hate crime trial continues

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The defense for a South Kingstown woman is expected to call its own witnesses during day five of the hate crime trial against her.

Christine Longo, 34, is accused of going on a “racist rant” directed towards an East Providence family walking into a Narragansett restaurant to reserve a table last summer.

“Look at this [expletive] Black guy,” she said out of nowhere when she saw them, according to witnesses who described the incident, which took place at the Coast Guard House. “Go back where you came from.”

Longo, who is white, then reportedly began shouting at Adote Akpabie’s wife and two daughters, who were standing outside looking at the menu. One of the daughters testified that the altercation made her feel humiliated and unwelcome.

She has been charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha added the state’s rarely used hate crime law to her offense, meaning she could face a stricter sentence if found guilty.

Longo’s defense asked the judge to dismiss the case, arguing that while the defendant’s words could be considered offensive, they do not meet the state’s definition of a hate crime.

“The words uttered that day by Miss Longo were offensive, insensitive, crass, cruel, hurtful, maybe even hateful,” said Chad Bank, Longo’s lawyer. “I do not condone the language Miss Longo exhibited that day, however, her words are protected under the First Amendment.”

But Associate Judge James Caruolo, who is overseeing the bench trial, disagreed and denied the motion.

“The right of free speech is not absolute at all times and under all circumstances,” Judge Caruolo said. “These include the lewd and obscene, the profane and libelous, and the insulting or fighting words.”

“It is this court’s opinion, they are fighting words, likely to provoke a reaction from the ordinary, average or reasonable person,” the judge added.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in Washington County District Court.