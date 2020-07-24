Song on Taylor Swift’s new album a nod toward her Watch Hill home’s history

FILE – This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A spokesperson for Swift confirms the pop star is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee. Deadly storms ravaged several Tennessee counties this week, including in Nashville. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album “Folklore” dropped at midnight, and one of her 16 new songs pays homage to the Ocean State.

The third track, “the last great american dynasty,” focuses on the life of the previous owner of her Watch Hill home in Westerly, philanthropist Rebekah Harkness.

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week😄 Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Swift moved into what is called the “Holiday House” back in 2013. In her song, she mentions the the home sat vacant for 50 years before she bought it, but prior to that it was owned by Harkness, who married the heir to the Standard Oil name, William Hale Harkness.

William Harkness ultimately died of a heart attack, leaving Rebekah with the Holiday House and the fortune he left behind.

“They picked out a home and called it ‘Holiday House,’ their parties were tasteful if a little loud,” Swift sings. “The doctor had told him to settle down, it must have been her fault his heart gave out.”

The song also highlights some of Rebekah’s famous antics, in which she threw lavish parties with pools of champagne and got into an argument with her neighbor, stole his dog and “dyed it key-lime green.”

The lyric video on YouTube also includes a video from outside of her Watch Hill home.

Below are the full lyrics to the song “the last great american dynasty:”

Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train, it was sunny

Her saltbox house on the coast took her mind off St. Louis

Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name and money

And the town said, “How did a middle-class divorcée do it?”

The wedding was charming, if a little gauche

There’s only so far new money goes

They picked out a home and called it “Holiday House”

Their parties were tasteful, if a little loud

The doctor had told him to settle down

It must have been her fault his heart gave out

And they said

There goes the last great American dynasty

Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been

There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen

She had a marvelous time ruining everything

Rebekah gave up on the Rhode Island set forever

Flew in all her B**** Pack friends from the city

Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names

And blew through the money on the boys and the ballet

And losing on card game bets with Dalí

And they said

There goes the last great American dynasty

Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been

There goes the most shameless woman this town has ever seen

She had a marvelous time ruining everything

They say she was seen on occasion

Pacing the rocks, staring out at the midnight sea

And in a feud with her neighbor

She stole his dog and dyed it key lime green

Fifty years is a long time

Holiday House sat quietly on that beach

Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits

And then it was bought by me

Who knows, if I never showed up, what could’ve been

There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen

I had a marvelous time ruining everything

I had a marvelous time ruining everything

A marvelous time ruining everything

A marvelous time

I had a marvelous time