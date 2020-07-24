Song on Taylor Swift’s new album a nod toward her Watch Hill home’s history

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album “Folklore” dropped at midnight, and one of her 16 new songs pays homage to the Ocean State.
The third track, “the last great american dynasty,” focuses on the life of the previous owner of her Watch Hill home in Westerly, philanthropist Rebekah Harkness.
Swift moved into what is called the “Holiday House” back in 2013. In her song, she mentions the the home sat vacant for 50 years before she bought it, but prior to that it was owned by Harkness, who married the heir to the Standard Oil name, William Hale Harkness.
William Harkness ultimately died of a heart attack, leaving Rebekah with the Holiday House and the fortune he left behind.
“They picked out a home and called it ‘Holiday House,’ their parties were tasteful if a little loud,” Swift sings. “The doctor had told him to settle down, it must have been her fault his heart gave out.”
The song also highlights some of Rebekah’s famous antics, in which she threw lavish parties with pools of champagne and got into an argument with her neighbor, stole his dog and “dyed it key-lime green.”
The lyric video on YouTube also includes a video from outside of her Watch Hill home.
Below are the full lyrics to the song “the last great american dynasty:”
Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train, it was sunny
Her saltbox house on the coast took her mind off St. Louis
Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name and money
And the town said, “How did a middle-class divorcée do it?”
The wedding was charming, if a little gauche
There’s only so far new money goes
They picked out a home and called it “Holiday House”
Their parties were tasteful, if a little loud
The doctor had told him to settle down
It must have been her fault his heart gave out
And they said
There goes the last great American dynasty
Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been
There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen
She had a marvelous time ruining everything
Rebekah gave up on the Rhode Island set forever
Flew in all her B**** Pack friends from the city
Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names
And blew through the money on the boys and the ballet
And losing on card game bets with Dalí
And they said
There goes the last great American dynasty
Who knows, if she never showed up, what could’ve been
There goes the most shameless woman this town has ever seen
She had a marvelous time ruining everything
They say she was seen on occasion
Pacing the rocks, staring out at the midnight sea
And in a feud with her neighbor
She stole his dog and dyed it key lime green
Fifty years is a long time
Holiday House sat quietly on that beach
Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits
And then it was bought by me
Who knows, if I never showed up, what could’ve been
There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen
I had a marvelous time ruining everything
I had a marvelous time ruining everything
A marvelous time ruining everything
A marvelous time
I had a marvelous time