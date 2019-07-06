Small plane moved after emergency landing in East Matunuck

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A small plane that made an emergency landing in South Kingstown was hauled back to Westerly State Airport on Sunday morning.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 5:00 p.m. Saturday for a plane coming in low over neighborhoods.

“I was yelling at the kids, keep your eye on that plane, it’s coming down, it’s coming down,” Peggy Doyle said.

The Piper PA-25, which tows advertising banners, eventually landed safely on Shannon Road, right in the middle of an East Matunuck neighborhood

The pilot, Willord Burke, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts, got out on his own and was uninjured, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The plane had only minor damage.

State police said the pilot was attempting to fly back to Westerly State Airport when the fog came in quickly.

Unable to make it back and worried about running out of fuel, he circled several times before making the emergency landing in East Matunuck.

NEW: According to @RIStatePolice the pilot couldn’t find airport to land because fog came in so quick, was circling and was worried he was going to run out of fuel and needed a place to land. Ended up making an emergency landing in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/b8LEYS2nU1 — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) July 6, 2019

“The fog was so low when he came down, he was not that far off from our barn. And he came over the barn and headed this way and I really thought he was going right into our neighbors house,” Rosemary Gollogly said.

Plane has been moved so road could be opened back up and people are taking pictures with it. It’s become quite the spectacle in this neighborhood. People calling this outcome a “miracle,” given all the homes, wires, people around. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/eqEkwUpoPh — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) July 6, 2019

Shannon Road was blocked off to traffic for more than an hour before the plane was eventually moved and vehicles were allowed back through.

After police cleared the scene, the plane quickly became a photo opportunity.

What had been a scary situation ended with what many neighbors are calling a miracle.

“Came down under those wires and made a safe landing, was able to walk away and nobody was hurt, it’s really amazing,” said Gallogly.

“Thank god that guy knew what he was doing because everybody is safe,” said Doyle.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating the incident.