Skunk tests positive for rabies in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Animal Control officers in Narragansett are warning residents that, for the third time this month, an animal has tested positive for rabies.

Narragansett Animal Control posted to its Facebook page, alerting residents that a skunk had tested positive for rabies.

The rabid skunk was discovered Monday morning after Animal Control officers said it began chasing a large dog around.

The skunk was brought to the Rhode Island Department of Health where it tested positive for rabies. It is the third case the town has had since March.

***** POSITIVE RABIES SPECIMEN *****At approximately 0830 hours on Monday October 7, 2019, Animal Control was… Posted by Narragansett, RI Animal Control on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The three animals that tested positive for rabies, including the skunk, were found on Tarzwell Drive, Wildfield Farm Road and Kathy Street.

Narragansett Animal Control, alongside the Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association, will be hosting annual rabies clinics during the spring and fall. Their first clinic will take place in November, though a date has not been finalized yet.

Animal Control asks everyone to be cautious near wild animals and to ensure your pets are vaccinated against rabies.