South Kingstown, R.I. (WPRI) — The South Kingstown Police Department warned Rhode Islanders on Saturday of a phone scam.

The scam call will claim to be the SKPD, and instruct the victim to make a payment for missing a court date or to prevent an arrest warrant.

Chief Matthew Moynihan tells residents, “No member of the South Kingstown Police Department – or any other police department will ever call asking for money. These fraudsters can be compelling, but please do not fall for their scam.”