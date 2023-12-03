SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in South Kingstown are helping residents deter possible porch pirates during the holiday season by offering services to send online purchases directly to the police station.

Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said due to the return of the holidays, police are seeing an increased chance of package theft.

“We will also focus additional patrols in residential areas and continue to encourage residents to ‘see something say something’ as we work together to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Moynihan said.

When making online purchases, ship your packages to 1790 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, RI 02879.

Police ask that you forward a confirmation or send and email to shiptostation@southkingstownri.gov so they are aware of your delivery, and bring a photo ID, copy of your email or delivery confirmation that matches the name on the package when you go to pick up your purchase.

Police ask residents ship packages that require a signature elsewhere and said they will not be accepted at the station.