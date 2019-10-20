Shipyard Shindig; Benefit supporting two N.K. businesses destroyed by fire

File: September 10th, 2019, a fire at the Wickford Shipyard destroys two local businesses.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — On September 10th, 2019, a devastating fire broke out at Wickford Shipyard Marina in North Kingstown.

Eyewitness News was there as the flames consumed this building.

The building that housed Coastal Ironworks and the George W. Zachorne Jr. and Sons shipbuilding and repair shop.

With both buisessness suffering a significant loss, the Wickford community is hosting a benefit.

The event is called the ‘Shipyard Shindig’, and it will be hosted at Duffy’s Tavern today starting at 3 p.m. and concludes at 7 p.m.

Food, music and raffle prizes have been donated by various local businesses.

Eyewitness News will have more coverage on Sunday’s benefit on-air and online tonight.