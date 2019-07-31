Shellfishing ban lifted at Winnepaug, Point Judith Ponds

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It is now safe to go shellfishing at Winnepaug and Point Judith Ponds, the R.I. Departments of Health and Environmental Management announced Wednesday.

Water samples from July 29 showed bacteria levels were once again suitable to collect and consume shellfish from the ponds, which will reopen at sunrise on Aug. 1.

Both areas were temporarily closed to commercial and recreational shellfishing last week after water testing revealed high counts of bacteria that could lead to gastroenteritis. Health officials also recalled all shellfish harvested from the ponds since July 23.

The DEM said last week’s heavy rain is to blame for the high bacteria levels.