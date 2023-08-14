Shark spotted in Old Harbor on Aug. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: New Shoreham Harbors Department)

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The New Shoreham Harbors Department is urging everyone to remain vigilant after a series of shark sightings were reported Monday morning.

Harbormaster Kate McConville said in a Facebook post that the shark was spotted in and around Block Island’s Old Harbor basin.

While not confirmed, McConville tells 12 News it appears to be a mako shark. Mako sharks, according to the Atlantic Shark Institute, are endangered and can grow up to 13 feet long.

Anyone who sees a shark in the waters off Block Island should report it to the New Shoreham Harbors Department by calling (401) 466-3204.