Shark sighting clears water at Narragansett Town Beach

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Swimmers were pulled out of the water Thursday at Narragansett Town Beach after a shark sighting was reported.

The report came in around 11:45 a.m., according to Narragansett Police Lt. Kevin Bousquet, and the shark was still in the area as of 1 p.m.

A short time later, a viewer at the beach told 12 News swimmers were being allowed back in the water after the shark was contained.

DEM spokesman Michael Healey tells 12 News the sighting was in the area of the Dunes Club and the agency believes it was a thresher shark, the same species seen off the coast of Charlestown this past weekend.

Late last month, lifeguards cleared the water at Salty Brine and Roger Wheeler state beaches in Narragansett due to a fin sighting, which turned out to be an ocean sunfish.

The Atlantic Shark Institute also announced earlier this week that four great white sharks were detected in the area of Block Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.