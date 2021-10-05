Senior at Chariho Regional High School dies; cause unknown

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The head of the Chariho Regional School District has informed the community that a senior at the high school has died.

Superintendent Gina Picard said the student was involved in the school’s construction technology pathway, a member of the wrestling team, and a “beloved member of our community.”

School counselors, including social workers and psychologists, are available to speak with students and staff about the tragedy throughout this week, according to Picard.

“Often when we hear of another’s death, our own feelings about death surface. Children, like adults, begin to think of their own experiences with death, and many normal feelings surface,” Picard wrote in a letter to the community.

“These feelings may focus on the person who has died, another person that has died in the past, an impending death, or anxiety about death in general,” she continued. “It can be important to let our children know that even adults do not have all the answers concerning questions about death.”

In the days and months ahead, Picard said students and staff will need continued support as the community grieves.

“It will be important that we work to try and keep our children in their typical routines as much as possible,” Picard added.

The cause of the student’s death is unknown at this time.