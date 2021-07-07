Second great white shark tagged off Point Judith

POINT JUDITH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) announced on Wednesday they tagged a second great white shark in Rhode Island waters over the weekend.

According to the ASI, they were able to place an acoustic tag into the shark in the Point Judith Harbor of Refuge on Saturday.

The great white was a female approximately 5-and-a-half feet in length and a juvenile.

This is the second time the ASI has tagged a great white shark in less than three weeks and also the second time a great white shark has been tagged in Rhode Island waters using this new technology.

The first great white was tagged on June 12 and was also a juvenile.

“To wait so long to deploy the first acoustic tag on a white shark in RI history was truly a watershed moment for us and this critical research, but to tag a second white shark this soon thereafter is really stunning to all of us,” Jon Dodd, executive director of ASI said.

Also, on the same day the ASI tagged this young white shark, a young minke whale was found dead and floating in the Harbor of Refuge close to where the shark was released.

“Clearly sharks and whites sharks specifically are really attracted to whale carcasses, and the slick that they create. However, we really don’t know if there is a direct connection between the white shark and the whale carcass particularly when we had the white shark in the Harbor of Refuge less than three weeks ago and no whale was present at that time,” Dodd noted.

According to the ASI, every time she passes within 500 to 800 yards of an acoustic receiver it will register the day and time that she swam by.

Fewer than 300 great white sharks have been tagged in the NW Atlantic using this technology and the majority of those have been adult and sub-adult sharks, the ASI added.

“This is the third juvenile white shark we’ve been able to tag in less than a year and each one is going to allow us to fill in the complex and growing puzzle of this elusive species and age class.”

The first juvenile great white shark tagged in this study came in August of 2020 near Montauk, New York.